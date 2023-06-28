Dr Rundi: More infrastructure devt for Sebauh to be full district

BINTULU (June 28): Sebauh District still needs more infrastructure development in order for it to be fully functional as a full district, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

“In terms of infrastructure, there is still a lack of basic facilities such as a fire station, a hospital and a police station,” said the Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development.

These infrastructure developments, he added, are under the purview of the federal government.

However, he said for some other projects, the state government has allocated some funds such as for building mosques and churches including roads and even schools.

“We (state government) can help but they (federal government) cannot depend entirely on the state government, according to our rights as stipulated under the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that due to the current global situation, coupled with the depreciating ringgit and uncertainty due to politics at the federal level, the task has been very challenging.

But he said it is still a responsibility of the state and federal governments to fulfil as the government of the day.

According to the Kemena assemblyman, these challenges had also affected several infrastructure projects that are being undertaken by the state government.

Meanwhile, he called on the people to be more productive and efficient in terms of commodity and food security.

He said now farmers can utilise new technology to facilitate their daily operations, with less work but with better returns.

Dr Rundi said profitable crops should be given priority and his ministry is trying its best to develop the food industry.

In conjunction with the upcoming Aidiladha tomorrow, Dr Rundi handed over two cows to Masjid Ar-Rahman, Masjid Darul Iman Kampung Pandan and Masjid Al-Mustakim Labang Sebauh.

During the event, he also announced a grant of RM20,000 to the committee of Masjid Ar-Rahman, Sebauh.