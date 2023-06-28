Fire breaks out on heavy vehicle en route to Piasau, driver unhurt

MIRI (June 28): A heavy vehicle caught fire en route its journey to Piasau here, in an incident at Miri Bypass early yesterday.

The 42-year-old driver was unhurt as he managed to get out before the flames engulfed the cabin.

He said he was on his way from his workplace near Miri Hospital to the company’s workshop in the Piasau when at a section of the road, he noticed a motorcyclist repeatedly showing him the signal to stop.

“It’s after I stopped driving that the man (motorcyclist) shouted at me, telling me that the engine part of my vehicle was on fire.

“I got anxious, and rushed out to save myself. I later called the Bomba (Fire and Rescue Department) and report the incident to them,” said Martin.

Bomba Zone 6 Superintendent Ismaidi Ismail, in a statement, confirmed that an emergency call was received at 7.35am, and a team of firefighters from the Lopeng station was rushed to the location, about 4km away from there.

“The firefighters controlled the situation within 10 minutes after arrival. The flames were extinguished at 8.41am,” said Ismaidi.