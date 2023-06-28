Gan En Methodist Church needs RM1.8 million to complete new building

MIRI (June 28): The Gan En Methodist Church at Jalan Miri-Bintulu, near SJKC Chung San Miri, is still short of RM1.8 million for it to complete the construction of its new building.

Currently, construction work on the new building is about 80 per cent completed.

The RM8-million project which started in 2021 has met with various challenges such as movement control order (MCO) due to Covid-19 and price hike of building materials.

State Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin who inspected the construction site with Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) director Datuk Jack Aman Luat yesterday said the church had submitted an application to Unifor for funding of RM1 million.

“To enable the application to be smoothly processed, I have also written a recommendation letter and with the inspection by Unifor today, which is also part of the process, it is hoped that the church building can be completed soon,” Lee told reporters.

He also mentioned that in recent years, many houses of worship had seen improvement in terms of facilities, thanks to Unifor for assisting financially.

Also present were Gan En Methodist Church committee chairman Deacon Tieh Sieng Lee and the project committee chairman Wong Leong Lieng.