Gentari signs CSAs on developing clean energy solution in Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR (June 28): Clean energy solutions provider Gentari Sdn Bhd (Gentari) yesterday signed two Strategic Collaboration Agreements (CSAs) with Sarawak Energy and SEDC Energy to explore potential opportunities on developing and deploying clean energy solutions in Sarawak.

Gentari in a release yesterday said the signing ceremony took place during the Energy Asia 2023 conference, which gathers energy professionals, industry leaders, and policymakers, aimed to advance Asia’s Net-Zero Ambitions through actionable solutions for a just and responsible energy transition.

In Gentari’s partnership with SEB, the focus will be on diversifying and enhancing Sarawak’s energy mix – enabling a more sustainable and renewable energy supply, through the deployment of renewable energy projects.

Meanwhile, Gentari’s collaboration with SEDC Energy will focus on the production of green hydrogen by optimising the state’s abundant renewable resources.

Gentari is also collaborating with both SEB and SEDC Energy to establish a comprehensive and wide-ranging electric vehicle (EV) charging network in Sarawak – an initiative that will be vital for promoting green mobility solutions and encouraging the shift towards low carbon transportation in the state,” the press statement said yesterday

“We are proud to collaborate with SEB and SEDC Energy to pursue the deployment of clean energy solutions in Sarawak and actively drive the state’s energy transition and decarbonisation efforts. Our strategic partnership embodies a holistic approach to address the clean energy needs of Sarawak.

“By leveraging our expertise to enable end-to-end solutions, we aim to help foster a greener and more energy resilient future for the state, besides positioning Sarawak as a regional leader in clean energy, with a focus on the green hydrogen sector,” said Gentari chief executive officer Sushil Purohit.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Energy chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili said the utility company is excited to continue working together with Petronas through Gentari in this important endeavour to accelerate the growth of clean, renewable energy in Sarawak.

With Sarawak Energy’s generation mix predominantly based on renewable hydropower, the state is well positioned to enhance and diversify its energy sources, as well as to further decarbonise the transportation sector.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to driving Sarawak’s energy transition and decarbonisation initiatives, while reinforcing our position as a regional leader in the renewable energy sector.

“This partnership is a significant step towards realising our vision of achieving sustainable growth and prosperity for our communities in Sarawak, while safeguarding the environment,” Sharbini said.

Meanwhile, SEDC Energy chief executive officer Robert Hardin said such collaboration enables the company to advance the implementation of sustainable energy solutions in Sarawak as it plays an active role in the state’s transition to cleaner energy sources and reduced carbon emissions.

He said the partnership encompasses a comprehensive approach to meet Sarawak’s clean energy requirements.

“By harnessing each other’s expertise to apply integrated solutions, our objective is clear on contributing to a greener and more resilient energy future for the state.

“Additionally, our focus on the clean hydrogen sector aims to position Sarawak as a regional frontrunner in clean energy,” Robert added.

To ensure the full success of the strategic collaboration, Gentari said it will work closely with the Sarawak government and other stakeholders in a public-private coordination framework.

With this, the parties aim to comprehensively enhance communications, foster greater synergy, and streamline efforts towards achieving Sarawak’s clean energy goals, and making greater progress to create a sustainable future for the state.