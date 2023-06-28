Hadi: ‘Islamophobic’ to paint PAS electoral gains as ‘green wave’

KUALA LUMPUR (June 27): Political rivals were using the term “green wave” to describe PAS’ success in the 15th general election out of Islamophobia, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang claimed today.

Abdul Hadi accused his party’s rivals, particularly DAP, of maliciously using the term to create a negative perception of his party’s goal of an Islamic administration.

“PAS managed to get the most seats among all political parties, in addition to successfully capturing and governing several state governments, despite being restricted in authority by the severely flawed concept of federalism.

“However, a little of the concept of Islamic governance has shown PAS to be a party with the most integrity. Is that the reason why it is considered dangerous?” he said on his Facebook page.

Hadi also mocked the parties in the national unity government as being willing to accept rampant abuse and corruption in order to gain power for themselves.

Despite vociferously rejecting such abuses previously, he said they were now partnered up with the same opponents they previously condemned.

“Now, there are accusations against them. All their corruption and misbehaviour has been exposed,” he said.

In GE15, PAS managed to win 43 federal seats, making the Islamist party the single political party with the most elected representatives.

However, this was not enough to give PAS and Perikatan Nasional the simple majority needed to win the election outright. – Malay Mail