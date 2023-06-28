IRB introduces E-107D service for submission of two pct tax form on commission payment

KUALA LUMPUR (June 28): The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has introduced a new service, e-107D, for the submission of the two per cent tax deduction form for commission payments by a paying company to agents, distributors or distributors under Section 107D, Income Tax Act 1967.

According to the IRB’s statement yesterday, the new e-107D service that was first introduced on June 8 allows taxpayers to submit Form CP107(D) online.

“It includes functions such as filling in the information of the payer and payee of Section 107(D) commission online, downloading the CP107(D) attachment, uploading the CP107(D) attachment and the bill number generation process for the purpose of Section 107 tax payment ( D) through the ByrHASiL service after Form CP107(D) has been successfully submitted,” read the statement.

According to the IRB, tax payment under Section 107D using the bill number can be done via FPX, which is through the ByrHASiL link from the e-107D service after the generation of the bill number or directly through the ByrHASiL link at https://byrhasil.hasil.gov.my/HITS_EP/ on the official LHDN portal by entering the bill number that has been generated from the e-107D.

It can also be done at the IRB Receipt Management Centre counter using the bill number/tax identification number (TIN), it added.

It said the service can be accessed through the MyTax application at https://mytax.hasil.gov.my/, adding MyTax users must log in first and select the role of Director or Director’s representative to use the service.

Taxpayers can also refer to the e-107D usage procedure uploaded on the MyTax User Guide menu, it added.

Questions and feedback can be forwarded through Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 / 603-8911 1100 (overseas); HASiL Live Chat and the feedback form on the IRB official portal at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/Public. – Bernama