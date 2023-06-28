Jeffrey welcomes PM’s acknowledgment on Sabah’s role in Malaysia’s carbon capture, storage strategies

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan welcomed the acknowledgment from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim regarding Sabah’s pivotal role in Malaysia’s carbon capture and storage strategies.

Jeffrey said the prime minister’s emphasis on sustainability is consistent with Sabah’s own dedication to environmental conservation and climate change mitigation.

“Recently, Sabah took a momentous step by entering into a Nature Conservation Agreement (NCA). We have committed 2 million hectares of our rainforest to a 100-year carbon credit conservation project. This initiative is expected to become a prominent CO2 sink, reinforcing our proactive stance on climate restoration,” he said in a statement today.

Jeffrey said that he has suggested to Anwar that the carbon exchange should be anchored in Sabah, an idea that received positive feedback from the prime minister.

“We are optimistic that Sabah’s trailblazing efforts will secure broader acknowledgment and support,” he added.

He believed that the revenue from the carbon credit initiative would bolster Sabah’s annual development grant from the federal government, significantly aiding the state’s infrastructural enhancement and poverty eradication campaigns.

“As the head of the State Cabinet Committee on NCA Implementation, I am wholly dedicated to this objective. Despite the Stock Exchange Commission’s modest success in attracting credible carbon credit traders and purchasers, I am convinced our efforts will be influential,” he said.

Jeffrey said that the Prime Minister’s discourse at Energy Asia 2023, emphasising the commercial potential of carbon capture, fostering a low-carbon economy, and promoting sustainable socio-economic development, harmoniously aligns with Sabah’s aspirations and objectives.

“We anticipate closer collaboration with our neighbours and other stakeholders to reach our shared sustainability objectives,” he added.

He said Sabah will remain proactive as Malaysia updates its Nationally Determined Contribution to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030 relative to 2005.

He projected that Sabah’s initiatives, like the carbon credit conservation project, would substantially aid in attaining this ambitious objective.

“In the same vein, we eagerly await the introduction of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and the Hydrogen Economy & Technology Roadmap.

“We are assured that our collective efforts will not only secure an environmentally sustainable future for our cherished Malaysia but will also spur new economic growth trajectories,” he said.