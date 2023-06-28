Jobless man in Kuching fined RM3,500 for threatening own father

KUCHING (June 28): An unemployed man was fined RM3,500 in default five months’ jail by a magistrates’ court here today for committing criminal intimidation against his father.

Abdul Rahman Marsan, 30, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi after a charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code was read to him. The indictment carries a jail term which may extend to seven years, or fine, or both, on conviction.

Abdul Rahman committed the offence at his family’s house in Sungai Tengah Kolong Dua, Jalan Matang here, around 7.30am on June 15.

Based on the facts of the case, Abdul Rahman ran amok while under the influence of drugs after his father confronted him about some lost items in their kitchen.

Following that, Abdul Rahman went to his neighbour’s house to get a machete and threatened to kill everyone in his house but this was stopped by their neighbour’s son.

He then ran away when a police party which was patrolling the area approached the scene.

His father, fearing for his safety and also suspected that Abdul Rahman was involved in drug-related activity, lodged a police report.

Investigation revealed that Abdul Rahman often behaved in such a way while under the influence of drugs.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin while the man was unrepresented by a counsel.