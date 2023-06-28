MBKS lifeguard saves boy from drowning in kiddie pool

KUCHING (June 28): A four-year-old boy almost drowned at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Swimming Pool here around 5pm today.

The boy was resuscitated by the pool’s lifeguard who plucked him from the children’s pool moments after he was seen struggling to stay afloat.

The pool authority then immediately called for an ambulance to bring the boy to the Sarawak General Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the boy was left unattended when a relative, who was accompanying the boy, went to the toilet.

MORE TO COME