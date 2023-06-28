Muda to go solo in state polls after snub by Pakatan, Syed Saddiq tells Kit Siang

KUALA LUMPUR (June 28): Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has today dismissed claims the party was “hasty” in going solo and displayed unwillingness to cooperate with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government for the upcoming state polls.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the presumption was entirely unfounded after DAP’s Lim Kit Siang had earlier called for the party to not be overhasty and reconsider its decision.

“Our leadership has sent three letters asking for a simple meeting. However, not only were we left hanging, but we were even ridiculed when the secretary-general of Pakatan Harapan (PH) responded by saying that he had no time to read our letters.

“This was despite the fact that his office initially agreed to a date beforehand but canceled once again at the last minute,” he said in a statement here.

Syed Saddiq, who is also Muar MP, also said he went as far as to reach out to Anwar and his aides on many occasions but to no avail as of today.

“We weren’t asking for luxurious GLC posts like many in the government today.

“We weren’t asking for contracts. We merely wanted a meeting so that we can propose a way forward to build a truly multiracial, multi-religious, moderate, and reform-centred Malaysia,” he said.

He also justified Muda’s entry into the polls as the voice of conscience for the people and its intention to play a bigger role as a “check and balance” to the federal government, whilst acknowledging the difficult journey ahead for the party.

Muda applied to join the PH coalition prior to last year’s general election, but has yet to be accepted as a formal member. – Malay Mail