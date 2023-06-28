Negeri Sembilan Assembly to dissolve on July 1, says MB Amiruddin

SEREMBAN (June 28): The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly will be dissolved on Saturday (July 1) to make way for the state election to be held.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the proposed date had received the consent of the Yang Dipertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

“This morning, I had an audience with the Yang Dipertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir to sign the Negeri Sembilan assembly dissolution notification letter to pave the way for the state election to be held.

“It is confirmed the dissolution date is on July 1,” he told reporters at Wisma Negeri here today.

Earlier, Aminuddin arrived at Istana Hinggap here at 10am to have an audience with Tuanku Muhriz to seek his consent for the date to dissolve the assembly. – Bernama

