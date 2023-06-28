Police arrest suspected drug pusher in Bintulu

BINTULU (June 28): Police arrested a 29-year-old foreign man believed to have been actively involved in pushing drugs on addicts at the Bintulu old town area yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Bintulu police said a total of 6.2g of drugs believed to be syabu was seized from the suspect.

The drugs can cater to between 20 and 30 addicts, it added.

Bintulu police said the suspect was also tested positive for methamphetamine and failed to produce any valid travel documents during an inspection.

The suspect is being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963.

Meanwhile, Bintulu police chief Supt Bartholomew Umpit appealed to the public to inform the police of any drug-related activities by calling the Bintulu District police headquarters at 086-318304