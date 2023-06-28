Regional mosques summit in Kuching expected to host 900 participants  

KUCHING (June 28): A regional mosques summit, set to be taking place at Pullman Hotel here this July 5 to 6, is expected to host some 900 participants from Sarawak and outside.

Organised by Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) in connection with the ‘60 Years of Sarawak Independence’ celebration this year, the ‘Muktamar Masjid-Masjid Serantau 1444 Hijrah/2023’ is themed ‘Masjid Makmur Ummah Sejahtera’ (Thriving Mosque, Good Wellbeing For Society).

According to MIS president Datuk Misnu Taha, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been invited to officiate at the opening ceremony on July 5, while State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar is expected to perform the closing ceremony.

“This ‘muktamar’ will serve as a forum for those managing and administrating mosques in the region to share knowledge, thoughts, ideas and experiences in their respective areas, and (through it) we emphasise the word ‘sustainable’.

“It also highlights the importance of the mosque institution, being a centre of mobilisation, for strengthening worship and also for community empowerment.

“These are in addition to producing recommendations and actions that need to be implemented in empowering the management and mobilisation of mosques, especially in Sarawak,” he said during a press conference on the upcoming summit, at the MIS office here yesterday.

Misnu added that for the event, several presentations will be held involving guest speakers from Sarawak, Sabah, Johor, Selangor, Kedah and Pahang, as well as a few from countries such as Indonesia, Singapore and Brunei.

Misnu said he himself would present the key paper on ‘Mosques in Facing Regional Issues and Challenges’, on the first day of the summit.

There would also be a plenary session, ‘Developing Mosques Network under Framework of Making the Mosque Institutions a Hub for Dakwah Development’, set for July 6.

Adding to this, Misnu said: “On the eve of the summit (July 4), there will be a forum discussing the summit’s theme, ‘Masjid Makmur Ummah Sejahtera’, at Masjid Ikhwanul Islam in Taman Sukma Kuching, with the session to commence at 6pm.

“We welcome all Muslims from the area to attend.”

With Misnu at the press conference yesterday were Sarawak Mufti Department director Mual Suaud and Sarawak Islamic Affairs Department director Khalidi Ibrahim.