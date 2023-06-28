Sabah to carry out legalisation process of PPR units under LPPB

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): The Local Government and Housing Ministry and Housing and Urban Development Board (LPPB) will carry out a legalisation process of People’s Housing Programme (PPR) units to verify the eligibility status of their tenants.

Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam said the move to be implemented for PPR under the LPPB was to ensure only those eligible and in need get to stay in the PPR units.

The state Local Government and Housing Minister said the move was also to prevent them from profiting from the rental of their PPR units, such as sub-letting their units,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

He added that the legalisation process was following the recent LPPB circular instructing tenants who have been renting for over 10 years to vacate their PPR units.

However, Joachim explained that the instruction to vacate the PPR units was only applicable to tenants who are no longer eligible to continue staying there.

He said some of the reasons the tenants can lose their eligibility to continue staying in the PPR unit include sub-letting their units, having a monthly income of over RM3,000, having their own homes, turning their unit into a homestay or owing arrears.

“For tenants who are still eligible and want to continue renting even after the 10-year period, it can be considered for an extension by LPPB, with the approval of the Minister of Local Government and Housing,” he said.

Joachim said his ministry and the LPPB will use the suggestion by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to allocate part of the PPR units managed by the LPPB to new graduates as transit homes for them.