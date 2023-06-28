Sabah to hold Miss World Malaysia Beauty Festival

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): The Miss World Malaysia 2023 Beauty Festival to be held in Sabah in August is not positioned as a beauty pageant.

It is an immersive experience for empowerment, blending beauty, talent, intellect and philanthropy, said Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

She said this year, the organising team is exploring new opportunities, developing the beauty festival as a unique reality show, offering a glimpse into the transformational journey of the participants.

“From captivating challenges in stunning locations across Sabah, including the breathtaking Mantanani Island renowned for its unrivalled sunset, to showcasing their eloquence, fitness and talents, the contestants will inspire us all with their dedication, passion and commitment to making a difference,” she said during the press conference of Miss World Malaysia 2023 Beauty Festival on Wednesday.

Liew also announced that the Miss World Malaysia 2023 Beauty Festival will offer an extraordinary opportunity for contestants to engage in a multitude of charity activities and projects.

“In collaboration with charity organisations, we will embark on a journey of compassion and service, dedicated to transforming lives and offering hope to those who need it most.

“To effectively carry out these noble endeavours, we are proud that the Miss World Malaysia Organisation is collaborating with Kota Kinabalu City Hall to support beneficiaries in need.

“There will be the HyperLive Festival Malaysia Charity Gala and Awards Dinner, a wonderful event that will bring together philanthropists, donors and beneficiaries, for the good of our community,” she added.

Liew further explained, funds raised for the charity gala event will be channelled towards the needy.

She also shared that the event will be graced by the reigning Miss World 2022, Karolina Bielawska.

Karolina’s return to Sabah signifies the profound impact of Sabah has had on her, and her presence is expected to inspire aspiring beauty queens and selfless individuals to embrace the spirit of service and compassion.

Throughout the Miss World Malaysia beauty festival week, Liew said the finalists will embark on an inspiring journey, immersing themselves in the rich tapestry of Sabah’s culture and exploring its most impressive destinations.

“It is our hope that the fans and followers of these exceptional beauty queens will fall in love with Sabah, appreciating its vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes and the boundless opportunities it offers for businesses to thrive,” she said.

The finale will be held at Sabah International Convention Centre on August 25.