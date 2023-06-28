Sea Dragon Temple in Miri preparing to host ‘Grand Nine Emperor Gods Festival’ in 2025

MIRI (June 28): The management committee for the Sea Dragon Temple is gearing up for the ‘Grand Nine Emperor Gods Festival’ in 2025.

The temple in Krokop has been chosen to host the Taoist celebration.

State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin believes the festival will boost tourism activities in Miri.

“The Grand Nine Emperor Gods Festival will attract thousands of worshippers from various countries to visit Miri and thus celebrate the festival in the temple.

“Main highlight of this festival is the Imperial Seal of the Emperor of the Nine Gods which will be exhibited in the temple for public viewing. The Imperial Seal is an antique of more than a thousand years,” he told the media after officiating the Dragon Statues project to mark the completion of renovation and beautification at the Sea Dragon Temple yesterday.

The Senadin assemblyman thanked the temple management committee for the commitment to upgrade the temple facilities.

He pointed out that the upgrading of the temple facilities would be in time for the temple management committee to welcome the arrival of the Nine Emperor Gods and the Imperial Seal for the 2025 festival.

He said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak state government, through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), is very committed to assisting the temple management committee in upgrading the temple facilities.

“The temple’s total construction and upgrading work cost RM22 million. Thus far, Unifor has channelled about RM2 million to assist the management committee in funding the temple’s upgrading and repairing works.”

Also present were Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii, Unifor director Datu Jack Aman Luat and the temple’s management committee.