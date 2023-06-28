Senior cop, two other officers detained after being tested drug-positive in Kuching

KUCHING (June 28): A senior police officer along with two other police personnel have been detained by police for investigation after they were tested positive for drugs following a police raid at an entertainment outlet here on Sunday.

This was confirmed by Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, saying the three personnel, aged 45 to 49 years-old, were caught during a raid at Jalan Sungai Padungan here.

He said the officer holds the rank of Assistant Superintendent (ASP), while the two other policemen were a sergeant and a corporal.

“They are being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“They were among 152 individuals who tested positive for drugs after a urine test was conducted on them during the raid,” he told a press conference at police headquarters here today.

Azman said the three police personnel were tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine-type drugs.

Azman said the raid, which was carried out between 1.20am and 6am on Sunday, was conducted by the Bukit Aman and Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN).

There were 204 patrons at the entertainment outlet during the raid – 181 of them locals including 59 women, and 23 foreign women.

“Apart from the three police personnel, there were also individuals aged between 19 and 54 years-old found positive for drugs. Eight of them are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Fourteen foreign women who tested positive for drugs have been charged under Section 15(1)(a) Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 at a magistrates’ court here on June 26,” he said.

Azman also said that further interrogation of six local individuals, including a woman and another foreign woman, led to the discovery of 12 packets of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine-laced powdered drinks weighing 540g.

The six, aged between 26 and 42 years old were arrested under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“A local man, 30, was also arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs to the entertainment outlet and the police seized 45 juice packets containing ecstasy powder weighing 2,085.90g and 63 ecstasy pills, worth RM197,458 which could be used by 8,877 addicts,” he said.

Azman also said police seized property worth RM1.17 million, namely four luxury vehicles, several items of jewellery, five watch threads, 10 mobile phones, RM30,650 in cash and SG$300 during the raid.