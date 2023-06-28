Sikie: Not necessary to add ‘Dayak’ to ‘Selamat Hari Gawai’

KUCHING (June 28): It is not compulsory to add the word ‘Dayak’ when wishing ‘Selamat Hari Gawai’ to everyone who celebrates the occasion, opines Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

The Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department said for him the greeting ‘Selamat Hari Gawai’ is good enough to signify that the celebration belongs to the Dayaks.

“The word Gawai itself is an Iban Dayak word which means celebration and it is universally known as an Iban word. So just wishing ‘Selamat Hari Gawai’ is good enough,” he added when contacted.

He also reasoned that the Malays or Muslims in Malaysia do not need to add in the word ‘Malay’ or ‘Muslim’ when wishing ‘Selamat Hari Raya’, so there is no need to add the word ‘Dayak’ when wishing ‘Selamat Hari Gawai’.

Hari Gawai is a harvest festival observed by the indigenous Dayak people of Sarawak.

“So for me, there is also not much of a difference when we either wish Selamat Hari Gawai or Selamat Hari Gawai Dayak,” Sikie said.

Sikie was asked for his opinion on the matter in view that he was the organising chairman of this year’s state-level Hari Gawai celebrations.

Recently, social activist and chairman of The Sarawak Initiatives (TSI) Sidi Munan through a newspaper column had questioned why it was so difficult for the advertisers to add the word ‘Dayak’ to ‘Selamat Gawai’.

For Sidi, such omission of the word ‘Dayak’ from ‘Selamat Hari Gawai’ on advertisements for example is a serious matter, deliberate or inadvertent, because Gawai simply means a celebration.

“The sentence ‘Selamat Gawai’ is not complete. Although the meaning is understood as there is no other celebration in Malaysia which is called ‘gawai’, there is no extra cost, I think, in adding the noun at the end of the sentence.

“Whose celebration is it? It’s the celebration of the Dayaks of Sarawak,” said Sidi in his column.

The Gawai Dayak is a festival for the non-Muslim indigenous peoples of Sarawak and was gazetted by the government in 1964 as a public holiday in Sarawak. It has been celebrated ever since without fail.