Six-month peace bond for husband, wife in Kuching over domestic squabble

KUCHING 9June 28) The magistrates’ court here today placed a husband and wife on a six-month peace bond of RM2,000 for fighting and causing hurt to each other last week.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi issued the order against the 42-year-old husband and 38-year-old wife, after they pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 67 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The incident happened at a house in Kampung Semerah Padi at around 6.30am on June 23 when the wife asked for money to buy diapers for the couple’s baby.

In her police report, she claimed that her husband slapped her head and hit her body, causing her to fall onto his motorcycle which then fell to the ground.

However, the husband lodged his own police report the same day, claiming that his wife had hit him when asking for the money.

He also claimed that after handing RM50 to her, she shoved his motorcycle to the ground before leaving the house.

An investigation revealed that the couple had each sustained light injuries during their fight.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while the couple was unrepresented.