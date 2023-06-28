Sumandak’s wish to become model fulfilled

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): Sabah’s own Sumandak (which means lady in Kadazandusun ethnic language) from Tamparuli, Jessica Magdelina shows off her modelling skills as she confidently takes the spotlight in front of the camera.

Jessica who suffers from end stage renal failure got her wish fulfilled by Talent Shop Sabah and Children Wish Society of Malaysia when she got to dress up, make up and model for the cameras, which kept clicking non-stop.

“Thanks to our wish granting partner, Talent Shop Sabah, nothing’s gonna stop Jessica now to make it big time with her infectious smile and cute demeanour,” said CWS

Malaysia president Teoh Teik Hoong.

The 13-year-old Jessica had wished to one day become a model.

Raised by a single father, she is the youngest in the family. Given her difficult social circumstances, her chances of receiving a renal transplant (the curative treatment for kidney failure) are slim.

Jessica spent a day shopping with her elder sister Jeslina Adriana and CWS Malaysia volunteer Anita Chung for suitable attire for her photo shoot.

Her favourite colours are black, white and pink; true to her fascination for Kpop.

“We are glad that we had the opportunity to grant Jessica her wish. The society continues to grant wishes to ailing children across the country, especially in Sabah and Sarawak.

“She had a good time at the photo shoot with our volunteers Anita and Datuk Susan Chang and nurse, Sister Arlene who also joined in for some photos with her,” Teoh said.

According to Jason Jonathan Omar, Professional Emcee, CEO & Managing Director of Borneo Impact Sdn Bhd, Talent Shop Sabah is an agency under Borneo Impact Sdn Bhd. It is a pioneer in building relationships with talent-seekers throughout Malaysia, which includes

value-added services from celebrity influencers such as Hosiani Keewon and a dozen more homegrown Sabahan talents.

Besides influencer marketing services, Talent Shop Sabah also offers creative content production, talent and event management services.