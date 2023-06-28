Take up jobs emerging from green technology, Dr Sim tells Sarawakians

KUCHING (June 28): Sarawakians must be prepared to take up jobs emerging from the green technology sector, otherwise this will missed opportunities for them and the state, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“People have to understand that we have to go for jobs that are emerging. We have the opportunities but we have to be aware this is not mismatched opportunities.

“We must act proactive going into that direction so that Sarawakians can truly benefit from all these opportunities rather than sit back and complain and ‘tengok saja’ (be spectator only). So, this is the direction we are going,” he told reporters after officiating at the official launch of Zoomlion product series at Edaran HS Ngree Hong near Siburan today.

He was elaborating on points raised during his speech, where he talked about why talents in Sarawak must evolve so that they can be qualified to handle the job opportunities under the green energy sector pursued by the state.

He said among the industries under green energy in Sarawak are the hydrogen plants now being built in Bintulu.

“Hydrogen is very suitable for heavy machinery. In many places they don’t use hydrogen because they don’t have (hydrogen) refueling station

“Eventually hydrogen from Bintulu is going to be transported to South Korea. Why South Koreans did not want to build the hydrogen plant in their own country? It is because Sarawak is blessed with natural resources. That’s why they set up here,” he said.

On another matter, Dr Sim said Sarawak welcomes the new technology introduced by Zoomlion, a heavy machinery manufacturer from China which applies the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in its production.

He pointed out that this is something which Sarawak can learn under Industrial Revolution 4.0 and beyond to overcome the capacity issue which affects implementation of projects in the state.

“The Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) has always said that Sarawak at the moment has capacity issue, not so much money issue. And of course Premier complains about ‘projek sakit’ (sick project), because of not enough capacity (to complete the project).

“Last time no project because of no money. But now, with projects also nothing happens because of capacity issue,” he said.

He pointed out there will be many infrastructure projects implemented in the state which need a lot of heavy machineries.

These include those to be built under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 objectives as well as development projects costing RM50 million and below, which the Sarawak government can decide on its own without needing approval at the federal level.

“I spoke with the representatives of the Zoomlion company and they even talked about driverless machinery being built by them.

“We in Sarawak – yes we have the money but at the same time our talents need to evolve. I don’t know when the driverless machine will be here

“At the same time we have to be smart enough. The people in Sarawak need to understand we have to embrace those technologies that we are yet to have,” he said.

Also present were Hong Seng Group chairman Datuk Seri Teoh Hai Hin, Zoomlion Earthmoving Machinery Marketing Corporation deputy general manager Zhang Jian, and Edaran HS Ngee Hong executive director Tan Sri Yee Ming Sing.