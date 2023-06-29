Abang Johari joins Kuching folk for Aidiladha rites at Dewan Hikmah

KUCHING (June 29): Muslims celebrating Hari Raya Aidiladha today flocked to Dewan Hikmah here to participate in the sacrificial rites organised by the Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS).

The ceremony was officiated by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

During the ceremony, three cows were slaughtered and the meat distributed to 207 ‘asnaf’ from the Astana area.

Also present were State Legislative Assembly speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohd Abu Bakar Marzuki, Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

Earlier, Abang Johari performed Hari Raya Aidiladha prayers with the congregants at Masjid Jamek at 8.15am.

The prayers were led by the state’s Grand Imam Dato Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi, who also delivered a special sermon.

Abang Johari, who is also Gedong assemblyman, is also expected to attend a similar event this evening in his constituency.