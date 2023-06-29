Asst info officer: Combating human trafficking, migrant smuggling shared responsibility

MIRI (June 29): Fighting the crime of human trafficking and migrant smuggling is a shared responsibility of all parties in the country, said Miri assistant Information officer Riza Kasim in a statement yesterday.

In the briefing session of the Anti-Human Trafficking Council (Mapo) programme held at Kampung Pengkalan Lutong here, he said this calls for the community to be the eyes and ears of the authorities in combating such criminal activities.

The Mapo programme is organised by the Miri District Information Office to raise awareness and provide information on the dangers and effects of the crime of human trafficking and migrant smuggling to the community.

Apart from sharing information about Mapo, the Miri District Information Office also distributes publications issued by the Malaysian Information Department such as pamphlets related to Mapo, Malaysia MADANI and other government policies.

About 40 villagers of Kampung Pengkalan Lutong, Miri attended the briefing.

Also attending this programme was the chief supervisor of Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM), Kampung Pengkalan Lutong, Elyza Deli.