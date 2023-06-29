Expedite repair of Bletih Indoor Stadium, Jamit tells authorities

KAPIT (June 29): The relevant authorities have been asked to expedite repair works at Bletih Indoor Stadium here to allow the public to make use of the facility for sports and recreational activities.

In making the call, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Jefferson Jamit Unyat, who is Bukit Goram assemblyman, said the indoor stadium – the sole such facility here – is currently closed to the public pending repair.

“I appeal to the agency concerned to urgently look into this and expedite the repair works. The continued closure denies the people here the chance to play indoor sports such as badminton, volleyball and futsal,” he said during a working visit to the stadium.

Accompanying Jamit were Kapit district officer Cerisologo Sabut, Kapit District Council deputy walikota Watson Awan Jalai and councillor Martin Bilun.

From 2020 to 2021, the indoor stadium was used as a quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients. It was then closed down due to its rundown condition, and has remained closed to this day.