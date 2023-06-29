Fadillah: Federal govt can help S’wak set up large scale cattle farm

KUCHING (June 29): The federal government can assist Sarawak set up a large scale cattle farm by getting not only the proper technologies but proper expertise as well if the state government wants to set up one in Sarawak, said Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

He noted that the state has been buying cattle farms in foreign countries such as Australia through the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) because it has yet to have proper expertise to set up a large scale cattle farm.

“According to the experience of the SEDC, they buy farms in Australia because all the technology and facilities are there and if we want to do it on a large scale, we not only need technology but also expertise, that’s more important,” he added when speaking to reporters today.

Another reason, he pointed out, is that Sarawak is yet to produce suitable fodder from local materials.

As an example, he said while some people who rear goats are successful, there are many who are not because Sarawak lacks an entire supply chain.

“If we want to develop a large-scale farm for example, we need to look at the whole context, first in terms of where to build the farm.

“If you want to rear animals or livestock, it requires a lot, not only a good breed, but also nutrition and care and because of that, we need those with expertise to work with us to study things such as that,” he said.

Hence, Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Plantation and Commodities, said he was ready to help the state government develop its agricultural sector, especially in animal husbandry such as cattle rearing and so on.

Though the agriculture sector is under the state list, in his capacity as Minister of Plantation and Commodities he would help with what the state needed, he added.

Fadillah was met by reporters after officiating at the Aidiladha sacrificial ceremony at the compounds of the Darul Ibadah Mosque in Kampung Kudei Lama here today.

During the event, Fadillah distributed packages of sacrificial meat to 254 recipients from the asnaf (needy) group from villages along Jalan Rubber Barat, Jalan Nanas and Green Road.

A total of eight head of cattle were sacrificed for the event which was also attended by the Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki.

Ibrahim informed that for the Satok area alone, a total of 80 head of cattle were sacrificed this year, with about 20 of them donated by the N8 Satok Service Centre and the rest donated by various parties.

Before attending the event at Kampung Gita Lama, Fadillah also attended and officiated at a similar ceremony at the Ikhwanul Islam Mosque’s old premises in Taman Sukma.

Tomorrow (June 30), Fadillah is scheduled to attend another livestock sacrificial ceremony at the Surau Darul Fadzillah, Gita Laut in the morning and perform Friday prayers with local residents at Masjid Darul Husni Warrahmah at Taman Hussein.