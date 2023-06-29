Father and son missing in Tawau jungle

TAWAU (June 29): Two people, believed to be a father and son, have been reported missing while hunting inside a jungle at Borneo Brumas, here since June 24.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said the Tawau fire and rescue station received a call from the authority at 8.56am on Thursday to assist in a search and rescue operation for the duo, aged 33 and 11.

According to a report, the father and son and six other people had gone into Ladang OP 6 Usahawan Borneo Brumas, Tawau for hunting on June 24.

The group then broke into smaller groups and went their separate way while in the jungle.

When the father and son failed to reunite with the other groups as scheduled, the friends went back into the jungle but failed to locate them.

They then left the jungle and lodged a report at the Tawau police headquarters.

A search and rescue operation is underway for the missing duo, involving the fire and rescue personnel and the police.