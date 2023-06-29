Fatimah: SeDidik Young Saver Programme now has RM63,571 in savings

KUCHING (June 29): SeDidik’s savings under the SeDidik Young Saver Programme has now reached RM63,571.79 since it was introduced in March this year, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said the programme involved 2,582 children who receive early childhood education at SeDidik institutions.

“This programme, which aims to inculcate the saving habit among SeDidik children from as young as six months old, has received very encouraging response from parents.

“Up until June 26, the amount of savings for 2,582 SeDidik children has reached RM63,751.79 only three months after its launch,” she said at her ministry’s appreciation ceremony here Tuesday night.

Fatimah said under the programme, SeDidik children could save any amount as the main objective here is to inculcate the habit of savings in children.

She said such should be practised from a young age to allow children to understand the value of money and are able to put aside money to help them when they are older.

On a related matter, Fatimah said 94,781 Endowment Fund Sarawak (EFS) accounts had been created involving an expenditure of RM94,781 in the period from January 1, 2019 to May 31 this year.

For the record, EFS is one of initiatives of the Sarawak government which provides RM1,000 in the form of trust savings to every Sarawakian born in 2019, regardless of race, religion or socio-economic status.

Withdrawal can only be done when the child turns 18 years old.

EFS is not a one-time financial aid to parents but rather an effort by the state government to finance the initial preparation of a child’s admission to higher education institutions.

Deputy ministers of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Rosey Yunus and Mohamad Razi Sitam, the ministry’s permanent secretary Noriah Ahmad and Sarawak Women and Family Department director Salmah Jobeli were also present at the event.