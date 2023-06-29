Fatimah: Temporary transit centre for homeless in Kuching ready in next 4 months

KUCHING (June 29): The new temporary transit centre (TTG) for the homeless in Kuching is expected to be completed in the next four months, said Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

According to her, the centre located at Jalan P Ramlee will be able to accommodate 40 homeless persons – 20 men and 20 women.

“This new TTG to cater for the homeless, both men and women in Kuching, is currently in its renovation process which can be completed in four months’ time.

“The model we will be using for this TTG is the same model currently being implemented at TTG in Sibu,” she told reporters when met after officiating at the ‘Majlis Pengagihan Daging Korban Sempena Hari Raya Haji’ at the Community Social Support Centre (CSSC) here today.

Fatimah added that the only TTG operating in Sarawak today is in Sibu, which has recorded a very successful outcome.

“If we go to Sibu city now, we can see that the number of homeless people has decreased significantly and there are no more people sleeping on the sidewalk, and if there is any, most probably it’s because they are drunk or mentally ill and this has also been taken into consideration.

“If any member of the public informs us that they have met with such individuals wandering around or making them feel uneasy, we will go down to the field and take them for necessary treatment.”

Fatimah also informed that the TTG in Sibu is providing good facilities for the homeless, including clean beds as well as facilities for them to clean themselves and dress in clean clothes donated by concerned citizens.

“We also go further, by providing them with training and counselling services.

“The homeless at TTG are not only given a safe place to stay but also provided with courses focusing on income generating skills including sewing, weaving, gardening and fish farming so they can finally become independent. They are also taught by trainers there on how to read and write.

“We also do job matching and we have quite a number of those who have successfully got a job such as taking care of public toilets and working at coffee shops, carwash, as well as becoming security guards,” she said.

Some of the homeless have also been reconnected with their families, added Fatimah.

“Some of them become homeless when there is a problem with their family and they leave their house and are willing to sleep on the sidewalk. So we also informed their family to bring them back home.

“At the end of the day, it is about placing them back into the community and with the skills that they have acquired during their stay at the TTG, we hope they can become independent and contribute back to their families and community,” she said.

“So, with the same modus operandi, we will establish a TTG in Kuching as the number of homeless individuals in Kuching is also quite substantial.

“We are also working together with NGOs to establish more TTGs, as well as community social support centres, in major cities in Sarawak, including Bintulu and Miri,” she added.

At the event, Fatimah distributed meat of 10 sacrificial cows donated by the community from Desa Guru in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha today.

The meat was then distributed to various NGOs including Kompleks Kebajikan Laila Taib (Peryatim), Pusat Jagaan Nur Murni, Laman Kaseh, and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Baiturrahmah Kuching, as well as those from underprivileged families and single mothers.