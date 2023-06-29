Harden gives away cattle to Muslims in Simanggang

KUCHING (June 29): Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis today distributed five head of cattle for Hari Raya Aidiladha qurban ceremony to four houses of worship and a welfare association.

According to Harden, four were distributed to Masjid Darul Syakirin, Kampung Muhibbah; Masjid Al-Amin, Taman Sri Jaya; Surau An Nur, Taman RPR Fasa 1 & 2; and Surau 13RAMD Kem Pakit while the remaining one was given to the Persatuan Kebajikan Islam JKR Bahagian Sri Aman.

The distribution is part of an annual contribution by the Simanggang assemblyman to the Muslim community in the Simanggang constituency in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha.

The contribution to the Persatuan Kebajikan Islam JKR Bahagian Sri Aman and Surau 13RAMD Kem Pakit was handed over today.

Persatuan Kebajikan Islam JKR Bahagian Sri Aman chairman Fatihi Jali received the contribution on behalf of the association, witnessed by its Muslim staff members.

Meanwhile, the rest of the cattle were handed over to the three houses of worship yesterday.