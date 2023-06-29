Iconic Baram Regatta back from Sept 28 – Oct 2

MIRI (June 29): The organising committee has fixed Sept 28 to Oct 2 as the new dates of this year’s iconic Baram Regatta instead of Aug 24-27 as proposed initially.

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil confirmed this when asked on the latest development on this event in Marudi, following the announcement by the organising committee last month that it had been deferred to a later date.

“Yes, it will be held from Sept 28 to Oct 2, and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will officiate the opening ceremony on Oct 1,” he said.

Organising committee chairman and Marudi district officer Belayong Pok made the announcement in Marudi last month that it had to be postponed but assured that it would be held this year.

A bi-annual event organised since 1899, it marks the end of the gruesome practice of headhunting and warring among ethnic tribes, culminating in a peace deal sealed in Marudi and warriors pitting their strength in paddling boat races in the Baram river.

The event has not been held since 2017 due to the construction of the waterfront and Covid-19 pandemic.

The sleepy Marudi town will see the arrival of participants and visitors as this historic Baram Regatta showcases over a century of the unique combination of brawn and beauty, rich cultural heritage and the melting pot of the people of the Baram basin.

The return of Baram Regatta this year is a befitting response of this historical town, formerly known as Claude Town and former Miri division administrative centre, to the call of the tourism sector in the state for roaring back to life post Covid-19 pandemic.

No other event in the state has as much history attached as Baram Regatta which is rightfully dubbed ‘Mother of All Regattas’, graced by royalty, governors and chief ministers, with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei piloting a Black Hawk helicopter to Marudi for the occasion in 2011.

Previously, the Sultan of Pahang graced the Baram Regatta in 1972.

The organisers are expecting the return of the big crowds, both local and foreign, to Marudi to watch paddling, speedboat races and other events from the waterfront and the hills overlooking the Baram River where they are held.

Apart from the regatta in the river, the traditional Baram Regatta Beauty Queen competition, ethnic music and dances are expected to be held at night at the Marudi Town Square.