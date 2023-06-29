Impose entry ban for disrespectful West M’sian lawyer Asiah Abdul Jalil, says SUPP man

MIRI (June 29): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) has demanded for the state government to impose an entry ban on West Malaysian lawyer Asiah Abdul Jalil for her ignorant, insulting remarks on Sabah and Sarawak.

Miri mayor Adam Yii, who is also SUPP publicity and information secretary, in a statement today said the party calls on the Sarawak government to exercise its immigration autonomy on Asiah, whose attitude is deemed as unworthy of a Malaysian citizen.

Asiah in her scathing statement on her Facebook page recently described Sabah and Sarawak as backward and inconducive for one’s career advancement or family upbringing.

While indicating life in the Borneo states to be fraught with difficulties and which could lead to mental and emotional health, she cited that it is an ‘open secret’ that Sabah and Sarawak are the dumping ground for dodgy West Malaysian civil servants.

Sabah and Sarawak, she said, are incapable of producing their own quality workforce and have to heavily rely on the West Malaysians despite having vast natural resources and the independence gained through Malaysia.

Yii, who is also Pujut assemblyman, said the party is saddened by such derogatory statement and is also disappointed by the ingratitude shown by a fellow Malaysian.

Her statement, said Yii, showed her lack of understanding of the importance of Sabah and Sarawak to nation building.

“Malaysia would not have existed without both Borneo states, and let’s not forget the contributions from the oil and gas industry that help build the economy and infrastructures in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

“Sarawak welcomes anyone who values ​​harmony, including people from Peninsular Malaysia, to visit but not for individuals who insult Sarawak.

According to Yii, the Sarawak government has approved 1,240 applications, with an average of 103 foreigners applying for the Sarawak Malaysia My Second Home (S-MM2H) programme every year.

“In 2020 and 2021, 66 and 27 individuals were granted approval respectively, and the number of applicants jumped to 411 last year,” he said, adding that this contradicts the remarks made by Asiah.

On a related development, Yii said the state government has pushed for more development funds from the federal government, while restoring its eroded powers and rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“We not only aim to obtain proper autonomy but also seek the federal government’s responsibility to provide more allocations to accelerate the basic infrastructure development in Sarawak,” he added.