Julaihi Narawi distributes 42 cows in Samarahan for Hari Raya Aidiladha

KUCHING (June 29): The Samarahan Division Mosques Welfare Trust Board distributed 43 cows for today’s Hari Raya Aidiladha.

Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi said 42 cows would be distributed among the seven state constituencies in Samarahan Division, while the remaining one is for the Al-Mutaqqin Mosque Kota Samarahan management committee.

“The seven state constituencies receive six cows each while the management committee of Al-Mutaqqin Mosque in Kota Samarahan receives one.

“My hope is that the recipients would be able to slaughter the cattle and distribute the meat in accordance with sharia in their respective areas,” Julaihi, who is also Sebuyau assemblyman, said at the distribution of the cattle at Kota Samarahan Civic Centre here yesterday.

Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang was also present at the event.