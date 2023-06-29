Kanowit woman blames pothole-riddled road for accident

KANOWIT (June 29): The authorities responsible for maintaining roads here are urged to be more proactive and not wait for public complaints to do their job.

Yesterday, a pillion rider, 58, was wounded on her face, hands and shoulders after she fell off a motorcycle in front of SMK Kanowit.

According to the victim’s daughter Mayda Laman, her mother Tuchi Ibet was riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by her father at 11.20am.

“They were heading to Kanowit from Nanga Ngungun when my father hit a pothole in the middle of the road. He failed to avoid the pothole as there was a car behind them. As a result, my mother fell off the motorcycle.

“Fortunately, she has fastened her helmet while the car managed to evade them,” she said when contacted yesterday.

Mayda, 35, said her mother was taken to Kanowit Hospital and was then referred to Sibu Hospital for further treatment.

She said the pothole had been there for quite some time.

“The road stretch from ‘Pintu Gerbang Kanowit’ up to Kampung Muhibbah junction has been in a bad condition for about a year now.

“The road is riddled with potholes and uneven surfaces. I believe that accidents can be prevented if the road is always in good condition,” she said.