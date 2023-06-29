Lim urges voters in six state polls to vote for better tomorrow in Malaysia

KUCHING (June 29): Voters in the six state elections in Peninsular Malaysia should vote for not just the future of their respective states, but also to make Malaysia world champions again, said Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang.

The Democratic Action Party veteran said they should vote in line with goals such as making Universiti of Malaya (UM) among the 50 best universities in the world instead of falling for hate speech, turning one race or religion against another.

“18 years ago, at UM’s centennial celebrations in June 2005, the then deputy prime minister threw the challenge to UM to raise its 89th position among the world’s top 100 universities in THES-QS (Times Higher Education Supplement-Quacquarelli Symonds) ranking in 2004 to 50 by the year 2020.

“UM has been unable to meet this challenge as it is ranked No.70 in the QS World University Ranking 2023 and ranked 351-400 in the Times Higher Education World Universities Ranking 2023,” he said in a statement today.

Lim stressed that the six state polls in August would not be about the future of Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu alone.

He opined that these state polls should also serve to decide whether Malaysia could reset and return to the original nation-building principles of a plural Malaysia and be world champions again like ensuring that UM is among the top 50 universities in the world.

“Let Malaysians, regardless of race, religion, region, age or gender, unite as Malaysians in the six state polls to build better tomorrow in Malaysia for our children and children’s children.

“There are political forces which are spreading falsehoods, fake news and hate speech to make Malaysians suspicious about each other and polarise the country, whether based on race, religion or culture, when Malaysia should be the role model of the world in inter-ethnic, inter-religious, inter-cultural and inter-civilisation dialogue, understanding, tolerance and harmony,” he said.

Lim added that this is the large picture and long vision for the six state polls in August.

He reiterated that the six state polls are not just about the future of Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

“Even more important, it is also about the future of Malaysia – whether Malaysia’s fate is to be world champions again or to end up as a divided, failed and corrupt state in the coming decades,” he added.