Mayor: Selection, bidding process for stalls at Kuching Festival done fairly

KUCHING (June 29): The selection and bidding process for stalls to be set up at the upcoming Kuching Festival 2023 has been conducted in full transparency and fairness, said Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

Responding to online brickbats of expensive stall charges for this year’s festival, Wee stressed it was only normal for the council to select vendors with the highest bid for specific types of stall in the bidding process.

Double stall (20 feet by 20 feet), drinking stall (20 x 40 x 2) and the indoor trade and fun fair are up for bidding, while a flat rate is charged for renting a half (5 x 20), single (10 x 20) or premium stall (10 x 20). Premium stall is more strategically located than single stall.

“Are you taking the highest bid or you take the lowest bid? If today, we selected the lowest bid or ‘alang-alang’ (middle) bid, do you think it will become a more serious issue than awarding to the highest bidder? You must be fair in your comment,” said Wee.

He was speaking at a press conference after announcing sponsorship for Kuching’s Got Talent 2023 programme for the festival at the council headquarters yesterday.

Wee informed that a total of 47 qualified applications were submitted to bid for one of the 25 double stalls available, while 172 applications were made for the 75 premium stalls available, 361 applications for 56 single stalls and 173 applications for 154 half stalls.

Wee said it was reasonable that those applying for half stall will stand a higher chance of securing a spot due to the higher number of stalls available.

With that said, a draw session was carried out in the presence of the media to determine the vendors due to the limited number of stalls. In total, 809 applications were submitted to vie for the about 310 stalls available.

Six applications were also made to bid for the drink stalls, with the price ranging from RM240,000 and RM369,000.

Thus, Wee said it was unfair to cast the council in a negative light when the organiser had made the effort to practise transparency in their bidding and selection process.

“These have been happening not this year only but for the past many years. Whatever (bid) they put up, it’s (on) a willing-seller and willing-buyer and demand and supply basis.”

Addressing the accusation of selecting a non-Kuching company to manage the indoor trade and fun fair, Wee said there was limited manpower at the council and it would be better for the private sector to handle it. There will be 95 booths at the fair and three companies had submitted their bid.

The mayor further said he was aware of the grievances aired on social media, where many entrepreneurs vented their frustrations of not being allocated a stall at the festival, but there was nothing much the council could do.

“At the council, we have to go through such transparent procedures. If we don’t do it, we will be questioned. If we select the lowest bidder, we will be questioned. So now we select the highest bid, is that the correct way to select? If it is not, tell us how to do it, if there is a better way.”

Wee also clarified there is only one Kuala Lumpur-registered company that has been granted a spot to operate at the festival but it is fully owned by Sarawakians.

Nonetheless, Wee warned that actions will be taken against those spreading unfounded allegations related to the operations of the festival on social media as such comments might taint the image and reputation of the council.

Commenting on complaints of food being priced exorbitantly at the festival in the past, Wee said the council had issued a pricing guideline to the vendors and excessive profiteering would not be tolerated.

He also said the council has no intention of relocating the venue of the festival to a bigger space as it deemed having over 300 stalls for a period of about three weeks is sufficient, besides having to maintain quality control.

Kuching Festival 2023 will be held on the compounds of MBKS community hall building at Padungan here from July 28 to Aug 20.