Minister: Malaysia strongly condemns Quran burning act in Sweden

KUALA LUMPUR (June 29): Malaysia strongly condemns a decision by the Swedish authorities to approve the provocative act of burning the Holy Quran on June 28, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir in a Twitter thread today said the decision by the Swedish court was not a progressive move in the efforts to enhance mutual respect and understanding for the betterment of humankind.

“The desecration of the Holy Book, while Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid Al-Adha, is very offensive to Muslims worldwide and violates the universal principle of respect and understanding towards all religions and their Holy Scriptures,” he said. – Bernama