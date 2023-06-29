Minos: Slight delay for two traffic light projects on Kuching-Samarahan Expressway due to ART

KUCHING (June 29): The remaining two traffic light projects along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway will see a slight delay in completion, said Datuk Peter Minos.

The Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman said they were delayed because the state government wants Sarawak Metro to speed up the implementation of the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) project in Kota Samarahan.

“Of late, many have been asking me and MPKS why the (remaining) two out of the five traffic light projects along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway have not yet been completed.

“There will be a slight delay in completion, we in MPKS were told. The government wants Sarawak Metro to speed up its ART project in Kota Samarahan and so has requested the contractor for the traffic light projects to help out.

“We in MPKS fully understand and support the decision. We in MPKS too want the ART project to be done and completed soon,” he said in a statement today.

According to Minos, MPKS and dwellers in Kota Samarahan will be the happiest if all the traffic light projects along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway could be fully completed by end of this year.

He said they would be even happier if the ART project in Kota Samarahan could be fully completed by the end of 2025.

“We will be proud of having the very first ART project in Sarawak and that will be a cause for jubilation, knowing the convenience it will bring to us all in Samarahan and the public at large.

“With the many big, public and private sector projects coming up in Samarahan in the next few years, it is a busy and exciting time for MPKS and us all in this fast-growing town.

“That is why we really want the ART project to be done and completed, along with the traffic light projects, the sooner the better. A second wave of development is awaiting us all in Samarahan and that surely is a cause of jubilation,” he added.