Search for dangerous croc sighted near school in Kapit halted

SIBU (June 29): The operation to search and capture a crocodile that has become a safety threat to the people and pupils of SK Nanga Oyan Kapit since Monday has been halted until new information from the people nearby are available.

A statement from Sarawak Bomba Operation Centre said the search stopped at noon today after no crocodile was detected throughout the search operation.

The search started on June 26 after a briefing by the Forestry Department on the situation, which was attended by several agencies.

The agencies involved were Bomba, police, school staff and the local community.

Throughout the operation, others not involved in the operation were not allowed to engage in any activities in the river.

Forestry personnel then installed two fishing nets upstream using residents’ boats, about one km away from the school.

However, the attempt was futile as no crocodile was caught when the nets were checked the next day.

Following that, the forestry personnel decided to install two more fishing nets downstream, also about one km away from the school.

However, the attempt was also not successful. During a check on June 28, no crocodiles were detected along the banks and nearby river.

The fishing nets were then dismantled today.

Previously, a crocodile was sighted trying to attack pets and livestock in the area.