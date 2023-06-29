Tatau villagers benefit from cows donated by Selangau MP in conjunction with Aidiladha

TATAU (June 29) A total of 115 families from Kampung Baru Tatau and 126 families from Kampung Dagang Tatau benefited from the donation of sacrificial cows by Selangau MP Edwin Banta in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration.

The official handing over ceremony of the sacrificial meat was held at Kampung Dagang multipurpose hall yesterday.

Edwin said each of the villages received one cow on top of the 240 kilogrammes of frozen beef that he had donated to the Muslim community in both villages

“In addition, I also donated two goats to the Muslim converts in the Tamin area,” he said as reported by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

Meanwhile, Edwin stressed that the presence of the Chinese and Iban communities in the event was special because the people in Tatau always celebrate festivals together.

“We in Tatau are an example to other districts because we always establish friendships despite differences in race and religion,” he said.

Also present were Tatau District officer Jabang Juntan, Pemanca Gerosen Jubin, Kampung Baru Tatau chief Ahmad Mohd Mokthar and Kampung Dagang Tatau chief Satem Ghapar.