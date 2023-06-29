Tanjong Batu rep distributes meat, donates cattle for qurban

BINTULU (June 29): Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang Leong Ming distributed qurban meat to the asnaf (needy) group at Kampung Assyakirin Phase 2 in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration today.

Dressed in a kurta and a songkok, Pang was accompanied by the Sarawak Premier’s political secretary Angellie Stephen Raja and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bintulu Branch members during the handover at Balai Raya Kampung Assyakirin Phase 2 here.

Also present were Kampung Assyakirin Phase 2 chief Abu Bakar Abdul Razak, Kampung Assyakirin Phase 2 Neighbourhood Watch Committee chairman Awang Madihi Awang Yatim and local residents.

Earlier, Pang handed over three heads of cattle in total to three villages – Kampung Assyakirin Phase 1, Kampung Assyakirin Phase 3 and Kampung Jabai.