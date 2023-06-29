Three Sarawakians nominated in 2022 National Sports Awards

KUALA LUMPUR (June 29): Diving ace Datuk Pandelela Rinong is among the candidates in the running for the National Sportswoman award at the 2022 National Sports Awards.

The category will see a five-cornered fight including her teammate Nur Dhabitah Sabr, 2022 Commonwealth Games rhythmic gymnastics double gold medallist Ng Joe Ee, petanque athlete Nur Ain Syuhada Mohd Asri and muaythai exponent Nur Amisha Azrilrizal.

The other Sarawakians, nominated for the National Paralympic Sportsman category, are powerlifters Jong Yee Khie and Bonnie Bunyau Gustin.

They will be up against national para road-racing cyclist Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin, shuttler Cheah Liek Hou and swimmer Muhammad Nur Syafil Zulfafli.

Brenda Anellia Larry, winner of the swimming gold medal in the 2022 Solo ASEAN Para Games, Carmen Lim (swimming) and Nani Shahiera Zawari (athletics) will vie for the National Paralympic Sportswoman award.

Besides that, reigning world men’s doubles badminton champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are also among the candidates in the running for the National Sportsman’s gong.

They will be challenged by two 2022 Commonwealth Games weightlifting gold medallists Mohammad Aznil Bidin and Mohamad Aniq Kasdan as well as bodybuilder Datuk Mohd Syarul Azman Mahen Abdullah and World Amateur Snooker Championship winner Lim Kok Leong. – Bernama