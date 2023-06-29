Wong graces SRDC ‘Ngiling Bidai’ at Sibu Jaya Community Hall

SIBU (June 29): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) organised ‘Ngiling Bidai’ (closing of Gawai celebration) ceremony at Sibu Jaya Community Hall in Sibu Jaya last night.

The guest of honour of the event was SRDC deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong.

In his brief speech, he said that he would help to apply for special funds from Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian to equip Sibu Jaya Community Hall with air conditioners.

“It is for the comfort of everyone using the hall in the future,” he added.

At the event, the guests were served with Iban traditional delicacies such as ‘manuk pansuh’ (chicken cooked in bamboo), ‘terung asam’ cooked with smoked ‘lumek’ (Bombay duck) and ‘cangkok manis’ with pumpkin.

There were also ‘tuak’, ‘kuih penyaram’ and ‘sarang semut’.

Also present were organising chairman Christopher Kusa Buan and SRDC councillors.