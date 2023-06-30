50 sago planters take up Socso’s self-employment scheme

MUKAH (June 30): Fifty sago planters from Dalat have registered under the self-employment scheme (SES) with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) on Wednesday.

According to the Socso manager here, Mohamad Yazid Mohamad Hipni, the planters were registered after a briefing they had with them.

“We conducted a briefing on the self-employment social security scheme and the housewives social security scheme, which was conducted by Socso Synergy officer of Mukah office, Jordon Joblen,” he said.

Among the 50 planters, 48 were registered under the SES, and one each under the Disabled SES and Normal Contribution SES.

Meanwhile, three individuals were registered under the Housewife Insurance Scheme.