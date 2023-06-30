Abang Johari hands out sacrificial meat

KUCHING (June 30): Some 250 Sarawak Premier’s Department staff members and 30 asnaf individuals received sacrificial meat today in connection with this year’s Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg handed over the sacrificial meat during a ceremony held at Wisma Sabati here.

The event was jointly organised by the Sarawak Premier’s Department, Yayasan Sarawak, Association of Wives of Ministers and Deputy Ministers of Sarawak (Sabati), and State Civil Servants and Welfare Council (Maksak).

According to Ukas, about 500 individuals attended the event which was meant for employees of government agencies.

The event also saw performances by two local groups.

It is understood that nine heads of cattle were sacrificed, and they were donated by the Sarawak Premier’s Department, Maksak, Sabati and Yayasan Sarawak.

During the event, Abang Johari and his wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang together with other invited guests helped to divide the sacrificial meat.

Among the guests were State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar and wife Puan Sri Datin Amar Fatimah, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and wife Datin Sri Enn Ong, Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi, as well as State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and his wife Datin Sri Baduyah Bujang.

Also present were Deputy Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Deputy Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, and Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.