Abang Karim re-elected Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry president

KUCHING (June 30): Dato Sri Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg has been re-elected president of the Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for 2023 to 2025.

Also elected to the committee were deputy president Datuk Philip Ting Ding Ing as well as three regional vice-presidents Pemanca Datuk Jason Tai Hee (Sibu), Datuk Andy Chia Chu Fatt (Miri), and Temenggong Datuk Barry Yek (Bintulu).

Albert Tang Yew Liong has been elected as honorary secretary while Anne Kung Soo Ching is honorary treasurer.

The other elected committee members are Datuk Alex Ting, Datuk Dr Anderson Tiong, Angie Kueh, Prof Brian Wong, Dominic Chuo, Dylan Noel, Goh Yong Tat, Gracie Geikie, Nobel Pang, and Dato Sri Peter Lu.

The election of the SCCI new committee members was carried out in conjunction with its 72nd annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday (June 27).

Kung, who is also Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) Recovery BizFund co-chair, briefed member companies on capacity building and on how to leverage on the Recovery BizFund platform to train and upskill their staff.

“A few member companies who are already on board the BizFund initiative also shared their popular programmes including from Chemsain HRD Sdn Bhd, Yakin Impact Sdn Bhd (Teach Them to Bake Academy), and SATT College,” said a press release today.

Abang Abdul Karim said they are grateful to the state government for this funding and more importantly for the recognition accorded to SBF, which SCCI is a part of.

He said this would help support and uplift local businesses by providing and sponsoring programmes that allow human capital to develop, grow and thrive in developing the state’s economy.

The president also expressed his thanks to members for their endorsement and vote of confidence.

Abang Abdul Karim added his hope that SCCI will continue to champion the local business community and serve its members for many years to come.