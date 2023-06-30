Abg Johari: Gedong-Samalatong road to be extended to improve villagers’ accessibility

KUCHING (June 30): The Gedong-Samalatong road in the Gedong district will be further extended another 5.8 kilometres to enhance accessibility for villagers in the area, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Sarawak Premier said the Gedong-Samalatong road is already being built, and will be further extended to better connect the coastal areas in Gedong.

“The construction of Gedong-Samalatong road has already commenced, just that we will continue expanding it so that our longhouse areas will have better road connectivity.

“In the process of setting up the Gedong district office to provide better services, we will also appoint councillors to run the office. This is a comprehensive development,” he said after distributing sacrificial meat to the communities in Gedong today in conjunction with the celebration of Hari Raya Aidiladha.

Abang Johari, who is also Gedong assemblyman, pledged that the state government would also continue improving the water supply in the district.

“With the new road access being provided, we will enhance water supply for the community in Gedong,” he said.

On another subject matter, Abang Johari said the Muslim community in New Zealand, despite being the minority group there, had been quite well looked after in terms of welfare and education.

According to him, the Muslim community in New Zealand had access to an Islamic international school where the curriculum offered comes with both New Zealand national and Islamic.

“The Islamic international school has New Zealand curriculum and also Islamic curriculum. I can tell that the New Zealand government has looked after the Muslim community although it is a minority.

“In Sarawak, we have Unifor (Unit for Other Religions) and over there they also have a common platform to look after the Muslim community in New Zealand. It seems like it is their principle too to preserve religion,” he said.

Abang Johari believed that the Pacific region including Fiji and other smaller islands will give emphasis to the Muslim community in terms of education and latest technology so that they could progress along with their counterparts outside of the Pacific.

Meanwhile, a total of 23 heads of cattle had been slaughtered to mark the Hari Raya Aidiladha do in the Gedong state constituency.

Among the villages and religious bodies that had received the qurban meat were Surau Assyakirin, Surau Darul Madinah, Surau Nurul Islam, Surau Darul Islam, Surau Nurul Hidayah, Surau Darul Ibadah, Kampung Lot Fasa 2, Kampung Datu Muai, Kampung Gumpey, Kampung Lubuk Punggor, Kampung Lubuk Buntin, Kampung Sibau Rembau/Ulu Simunjan, Kampung Haji Baki/Arjuna and Kampung Ensengei.