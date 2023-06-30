American, Indonesian among 20 ‘Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban 2023’ semi-finalists

KUCHING (June 30): An American and an Indonesian are among the 20 persons selected for the semi-finals of ‘Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban 2023’, said event organising chairman Isa Lee.

He said American Ethan Hund from Utah and Indonesian Diah Ananda from West Kalimantan, were among over 60 singers who auditioned on June 10, 17, and 24 for the competition.

“I am very happy and excited for this year’s competition because it received very good response not only among Sarawakians but also from those outside Malaysia.

“There is potential for Iban song competitions to go international. This is not impossible to do one day, since many people from outside Malaysia now like Iban songs,” he told the media when announcing the semi-finalists.

For the semi-finals scheduled on Sept 2, the local semi-finalists include Darren Jadriel Valentine (Lubok Antu), Owenniesherar Joe (Kuching), Gilbert Anie (Kuching), Raphel Edward (Kuching), Frank Edward (Sri Aman), and Harry Sugandi Rebak (Bintulu).

Others in the semi-finals are Mohd Rafiq (Sibu), Camaiellya Edward (Bintangor), Atira Venezia Nelson (Kuching), Alyscia Charlie (Kuching), Relesion Layang (Sri Aman), Nicholas Layang (Kota Samarahan), Sylvester Wilson (Kuching), Aventia Lee (Bau), Rovaldo Bong Rodney (Kuching), George (Bau), Gonzalo Olientia Suses (Bau), and Vannesa Wendy Joseph (Kuching).

“The venue for the semi-finals on Sept 2 will be announced soon. Unlike the auditions where the contestants were allowed to sing any Iban songs, the semi-finalists are required to sing classic Iban songs from the 60s era to the 90s,” said Isa, who is also Persatuan Anak Seni Iban Malaysia (Pasima) chairman.

He called on the semi-finalists, who come from various ethnic backgrounds, to give their best performance in order to realise their dream of becoming a recording artiste.

“The Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban first held in 2012 and the second one in 2016, had produced some successful recording artistes, most notably Eisner Nala Jackson and Tony Rumpang, who were the winners back then.

“Even those who did not become champions were offered to record songs by the recording companies,” he said.

According to Isa, the final is scheduled tentatively for Oct 28, where 10 finalists will be accompanied by a live band.

“Apart from having the chance to win the trophy and other prizes, the finalists will also be singing in front of key people from nine recording companies that support the competition,” he added.