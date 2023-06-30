Cattle slaughtered for qurban in Bintulu’s Kg Assyakirin Phase 1

BINTULU (June 30): Four heads of cattle were slaughtered in the qurban ceremony here at Kampung Assyakirin Phase 1 yesterday in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha.

One was donated by Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang Leong Ming.

Kampung Assyakirin Phase 1 Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) deputy chairman Yusuf Ali thanked all the contributors.

He believed that the contribution shows the community’s concern to the wellbeing of the needy people.

Yusuf said the qurban ceremony was organised by the management committee of Kampung Assyakirin Phase 1 new mosque and JKKK of Kampung Assyakirin Phase 1, and attended by residents and the contributors.

He said this when met after receiving the contribution from Pang and members of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) at the compound of Surau Kampung Assyakirin Phase 1.

Yusuf who is the chairman of the new mosque management committee said the qurban meat would be distributed to the needy families in Kampung Assyakirin Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3.

At the same time he said this year’s ceremony was livelier with the cooperation from villagers, individuals and families who contributed to the Islamic ritual sacrifice.

“We also would like to express our special thanks to the residents of Kampung Assyakirin and the surrounding neighbourhood for their cooperation,” he said.

He said the presence of a big crowd for the ceremony was also due to the opening of its new mosque for the congregation’s prayers.

Yusuf said the new mosque was opened three days before the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration this year.