Deputy minister awarded for being dedicated leader

KOTA KINABALU (June 30): Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Chan Foong Hin was conferred ‘The Pride of Sze Yi: Role Model Award 2023’ by Sze Yi Association West Coast, Sabah in recognition of his achievements.

Sze Yi Association West Coast, Sabah president Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen praised Chan for being a dedicated leader who had worked diligently as the Member of Parliament (MP) of Tawau, Sri Tanjong assemblyman and Kota Kinabalu MP before being appointed as the deputy minister.

“YB Chan Foong Hin is the pride of Sze Yi and a role model to the younger generation.

“We hope our youngsters will learn from him and be inspired to strive higher,” she said at the 75th anniversary celebration and 46th installation ceremony of the executive committee and sub-committees of Sze Yi Association West Coast, Sabah here on Thursday.

On another note, Susan said a film entitled “A Story of Papar Town” that depicts the hardship her 93-year-old mother, Datin Seri Panglima Chen Si Mui endured during her childhood, is in the works.

She said the film is expected to be screened at 10Star Cinemas at Parklane City next year.

On the association, Susan expressed her gratitude to the committee and members for re-electing her as their president for another term, a position which she has held for the past 12 years.

She said the Sze Yi Association West Coast, Sabah was established 75 years ago in 1948.

She paid tribute to past leaders and members for their contribution that enabled the association to own a seven-storey building in the city centre which is currently generating rental income, as well as a three-storey shoplot in Bundusan as its office.

Susan also called on members to join the Papar Torch Run spearheaded by the Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS), and co-organized by Hokkien Association, Papar Sabah, and Papar Chinese Chamber of Commerce to be held in Papar on July 1.

Meanwhile, Chan, who was moved after watching a 30-minute trailer of “A Story of Papar Town” screened at the event, said there are valuable life lessons to be learned from the story.

“This is a story about how a family survived on this land and create their own destiny.

“If Chen hadn’t had the courage to escape (from where she was sold as a child bride) and met Kapitan Chan Chee On, her story would have been different.

“It shows that people have to carve their own path in the face of injustice or adversity.”

Chan added that Chen, which was played by her granddaughter Melissa Wong in the movie, and Susan who bought the land from her mother’s saviour, demonstrated the virtue of filial piety.

“One must not forget the past and learn from history as we move forward.”

He also announced RM20,000 from his MP fund to the Sze Yi Association West Coast, Sabah.

Also present were Datin Seri Panglima Chen Si Mui, Datuk Wong Ten An, Jonathan Wong, Melissa Wong and Vanessa Wong.