Deputy Premier hopes sports forum, workshop become annual event

KUCHING (June 30): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian hopes that the Sarawak International Sports Forum and Workshop (SISFWO) will become an annual event.

This is because SISFWO 2023, which is being organised by the Kuching Badminton Association (KBA) and supported by Business Events Sarawak; Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak; Jabatan Belia Sukan Sarawak and National Sports Enthusiasts Council of Malaysia, is in line with the state’s vision of becoming a sports powerhouse of the nation, he said.

The inaugural event will take place from July 1 to 2 at the Imperial Hotel here.

“I would like to see this forum and workshops becoming an annual event because it covers a wide perspective of sports coaching and science such as sport sciences, sport laws, sports administration and management, sport nutrition, sport psychology, strength and conditioning, sports coaching clinic etc which is very beneficial for Sarawak to achieve it vision to become a sports powerhouse of the nation,” he said.

Sim said this in his officiating speech, which was read by Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng at the SISFWO 2023 welcoming dinner at Imperial Hotel here tonight.

SISFWO 2023 has attracted roughly 300 participants from all over Sarawak comprising sports associations and clubs members, divisional badminton affiliates, coaches, parents, players, and sports enthusiasts.

It features renowned international and local speakers from different disciplines, who will share their insights and perspectives on the key issues facing the sports industry, as well as distinguished international and local badminton greats or legends who will share their skills and knowledge about the game.

“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome all the sports experts and badminton legends from New Zealand, Dr Christopher Martyn Beaven; Australia, Timothy James Rogers; Indonesia, Tommy Sugiarto; and Malaysia, Suhaimi Sun Abdullah, Datuk Anthony Linggian, Datuk Sri Dr Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos, Mohalijah Mohd Ali from National Sport Council, Kaoy Kar Lin and Cheah Liek Hou.

“They will be sharing their experience, ideas and expert knowledge on sports science, sports management and administration, sports law, sports psychology, strength and conditioning, badminton clinic sessions or drills and conducting the forum and workshops over these two days of interactions,” said Sim.

“This events holds special value to the participants with badminton legends from Indonesia Tommy Sugiarto, who is 14 time winner of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) tournaments, and our local legend Cheah Liek Hou who is 11 time winner BWF Para Badminton World Championships, and Koay Kar Lin who is former Malaysia player and coach.

“They are all here to deliver their experience and motivate our players on how to be a champion; and also to show their skills and experience on court, as well as sharing on their challenges to achieve their dream and career choice,” he said.

SISFWO 2023 also serves as a hub where sports industry practitioners can gather to discuss and collaborate on ideas that will shape the future of sports.

It offers a unique opportunity for participants to gain new insights, forge new relationships, and contribute to the development of the sports industry.

“I believe that if we combine our efforts and talents here in this forum and workshops then we will be able to bring back information to our daily work and our home, with this interaction we will actually have the potential to contribute real and positive changes to Sarawak sport.

“Last but not the least, I would like to thank all the delegates, the speakers, legends, parents, coaches and participants, Kuching Badminton Association as the organiser and the other Sarawak agencies for supporting this event,” he added.

Also present were KBA president Dr Ong Kong Swee, Badminton Association of Malaysia deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos, Kuala Lumpur Badminton Association honorary secretary Chin Teck How, and National Sports Enthusiasts Council chief executive officer Suhaimi Sun Abdullah.